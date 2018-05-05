New faculty appointments and promotions

By McGill Reporter Staff

During the closed session of its Thursday, April 26, 2018, McGill’s Board of Governors approved the promotion of eight Associate Professors to the rank of Full Professor, as well as the appointments of one new Associate Professor with Tenure and two Full Professors with Tenure.

The appointments were made on the recommendation of the Statutory Selection Committee.

The following Associate Professors were promoted to Full Professor in recognition of their teaching and research excellence:

Susan Bartlett (Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine).

(Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine). Brent Richards (Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine)

(Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine) Peter Lakatos (Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine) (Clinical)

(Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine) (Clinical) Richard Leask (Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering)

(Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering) Laila Parsons (Departments of History & Classical Studies and Islamic Studies, Faculty of Arts)

(Departments of History & Classical Studies and Islamic Studies, Faculty of Arts) Maya Saleh (Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine)

(Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine) Michael Wagner (Department of Linguistics, Faculty of Arts)

(Department of Linguistics, Faculty of Arts) Faith Wallis (Departments of History & Classical Studies and Social Studies of Medicine, Faculty of Arts)

The eight promotions are effective May 1, 2018.

Three new professors will be joining McGill in the coming months. All three have been recruited from outside Canada.

On July 1, Michael MacKenzie will become the newest Full Professor with Tenure of the Faculty of Arts’ School of Social Work. Prof. MacKenzie holds a Joint PhD in Social Work and Developmental Psychology. His research focuses on infant-parent relationship dynamics, including social and biological transactions in developmental psychopathology, the causes and outcomes of harsh parenting and maltreatment, foster care placement trajectories, and child welfare policy. He is currently an Associate Professor at Rutgers University.

On August 1, Nicholas J. Reo will join the Department of Anthropology, Faculty of Arts, as an Associate Professor with Tenure. Prof. Reo is currently an Assistant Professor at Dartmouth College. His research focuses on Indigenous environmental stewardship, Indigenous knowledge systems, and their interaction with the environment. He has served as Co-Director of Michigan’s Tribes Extension Program, and as Acting Director of the Native American Institute at Michigan State University.

As previously reported, Jennifer Welsh will be joining the Faculty of Arts’ Department of Political Science and the new Max Bell School of Public Policy as the Canada 150 Chair in Global Governance and Security. The Board of Governors has also approved her appointment as Full Professor with Tenure. Prof. Welsh is a world-renowned scholar in international relations, Canadian foreign policy, and human security. She is currently Chair and Professor of international relations at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy. Her appointment begins on January 1, 2019.

Prof. Welsh is one of two Canada 150 Chairs who will be joining McGill. The Board approved the appointment of the other incoming C150 Chair, cosmologist Jonathan Sievers, in December 2017. The Canada 150 Research Chairs Program, created in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, aims to attract top-tier, internationally based researchers and scholars whose accomplishments have made a major impact in their fields.

Share this article







Category: Around Campus