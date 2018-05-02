Top undergraduate academic advisors celebrated

By Ashley Karekaho

Alice Cherestes, interim Director of the Freshman Program in the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences; and Teresa Zatylny, Administrative Student Affairs Coordinator in the Faculty of Engineering, were recently presented with the Dean of Students Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Academic Advising.

In its third year, the award aims to celebrate the integral and valuable contribution that academic advising makes to undergraduate student life at McGill. Advisors provide timely and individualized guidance to help students make informed academic decisions in light of their learning, career, and life goals. Some academic and administrative staff members go beyond what is expected of them to find innovative approaches, with the involvement of the advising community and other services/resources at McGill, to prioritize students’ well-being and overall success.

At the reception, the Dean of Students, Christopher Buddle, referred to such efforts as sometimes “under-recognized” and encouraged the advising community to continue to be engaged in activities across our campuses, and encourage dialogue about what advisors do, and how they help students in immeasurable ways.

Congratulations to the other nominees who received glowing recommendations from colleagues and students alike; Mathieu Blanchette, William Minarik, Angela Blasi, Giosina Rota, Jane Hawes, Lesley Morin, Michelle Maillet, Nancy Nelson, and Vanessa Smith.

