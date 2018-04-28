Browse > Home Blog / Ratna Ghosh to receive CIES Honorary Fellows Award

Ratna Ghosh to receive CIES Honorary Fellows Award

Ratna Ghosh, of the Department of Integrated Studies in Education, will be named an Honorary Fellow of The Comparative and International Education Society (CIES). The decision was announced at the 2018 Annual Meeting of CIES, held recently in Mexico City. The award will be conferred at next year’s conference.

The prestigious CIES Honorary Fellows Award was established in 1982 to honor senior members of the society who, through a period of life-long service and contribution to the field of comparative and international education as evidenced by scholarship, teaching, research and technical service, have advanced the field qualitatively and significantly. The award was established to recognize those scholars who have made the most marked contributions to growth in the field.

Ghosh, Distinguished James McGill Professor and William C. MacDonald Professor in the Department of Integrated Studies in Education, was Dean of Education at McGill from 1998 to 2003, was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada (C.M.) in 2000, Officer of the Order of Quebec (O.Q.) in 2005, and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada (F.R.S.C.) in 1999. She received both the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals. She is also a Member of the European Academy of Arts, Sciences and Humanities; and a Fellow of The World Academy (TWAS) for the advancement of science in developing countries, Social Sciences Division, in Trieste, Italy. She recently founded the Research Group PEER (Preventing Extremism through Education Research).

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: Comparative and International Education Society, Ratna Ghosh