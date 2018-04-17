Nominations open for Canada’s Volunteer Awards

The adage “We rise by lifting others” applies perfectly to volunteerism. Canada’s Volunteer Awards (CVA) are an opportunity to thank those who help by volunteering. The call for nominations for the CVA awards opened on April 15, and will close Friday, June.

The CVA program recognizes the enormous contributions that volunteers, not-for-profit organizations and businesses across Canada make, helping people and their communities rise.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

One national award – Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award, for individuals who have volunteered for at least 20 years;

Five regional awards – Emerging Leader, for young volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30;

Five regional awards – Community Leader, for individuals or groups of volunteers;

Five regional awards – Business Leader, to recognize businesses that demonstrate social responsibility; and

Five regional awards – Social Innovator, to recognize the contributions of not-for-profit organizations.

The winning group of inspiring citizens will be honoured in Ottawa at a ceremony on International Volunteer Day, December 5. The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will personally give the awards to the winning individuals and organizations.

The national award recipient chooses a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant. Regional award winners choose a not-for-profit organization that receives a $5,000 grant.

Other CVA recipients receive a pin and a certificate signed by the Prime Minister.

In 2017, a pair of McGill alumni, Valérie Toupin-Dubé and Lauren Rathmell, were among the winners for the Quebec region.

Valérie Toupin-Dubé, BSc (AgEnvSci)’16, was the recipient of the CVA’s Emerging Leader Award. Toupin-Dubé volunteered at the Macdonald Student-run Ecological Garden where students experience in agricultural production, while supplying sustainable fruits and vegetables to West-Island communities and McGill students. She also co-founded the McGill Global Food Security Club, the Out of the Garden Project Café, and the Farm-to-School Project, an initiative designed to teach young people about the advantages of local food and responsible procurement.

Lauren Rathmell, BSc (BioChem)’10, accepted the CVA for Business Leader on behalf of Lufa Farms Inc., which she co-founded in 2011. Lufa Farms is the world’s first commercial rooftop greenhouse atop an office building in Montreal’s Ahuntsic borough.

If you want to nominate a deserving volunteer go to the CVA webpage. Nominations will close Friday, June 15.

Share this article







Category: In the Community

Tag: Canada’s Volunteer Awards, volunteerism