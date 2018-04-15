Browse > Home Blog / MUNACA joins Family Days pilot project

MUNACA joins Family Days pilot project

By McGill Reporter Staff

MUNACA has opted to join the Family Days pilot project, launched in January 2018. As a result, its members are now eligible for Family Days as part of a 17-month pilot project. Like M and Excluded staff, they may now use up to three of their nine paid sick days to care for their sick children, spouses, parents, grandparents or siblings – even when the employees themselves are not ill.

Before the Family Days pilot project launched, participation was offered to all employee groups with members who have access to paid sick days. McGill remains open to including additional eligible unions and their members should they decide to join.

The Family Days pilot project will run from January 1, 2018 through May 31, 2019, at which time the success of the pilot will be reviewed.

For details about the project, please consult the Family Days FAQ.

Share this article







Category: Blog