Browse > Home Around Campus / Summer course allows students to discover Montreal and while improving their French

Summer course allows students to discover Montreal and while improving their French

By McGill Reporter Staff

What could be more fun than getting to know Montreal better during the halcyon days of summer in la Métropole?

The Quebec Studies Summer Seminar (QCST 336 – 6 credits) is an intensive eight-week course from May 1 to June 22. McGill students learn about Quebec’s culture and history by interacting with well-known scholars. They discover Montreal through cultural visits and a community service learning internships. The course is designed to help students improve their French language skills and their knowledge Quebec history and culture, says Stéphan Gervais, Scientific Coordinator of the McGill Centre for Interdisciplinary Research on Montreal (CIRM).

“Learning is done in and out of the classroom and with various Montrealers,” says Gervais. “Students have the unique possibility of engaging with and being immersed in the Montreal community by doing an internship with a Montreal non-profit community organization. It is a great way to improve your French language skills, find out more about Montreal, and increase your contact network for future professional opportunities.”

McGill students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels are invited to sign up. Please note that intermediate proficiency in French is required.

Classes will be held at 3434 McTavish from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday. There will be two professors and one language monitor working with the students. Attendance is mandatory. Only 25 students will be accepted. The registration deadline is April 26.

Get more information

Share this article







Category: Around Campus