Browse > Home Profile / Canadian Association of Radiologists honours Lawrence Stein

Canadian Association of Radiologists honours Lawrence Stein

By McGill Reporter Staff

The Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR) recently presented the 2018 CAR Gold Medal Award to Dr. Lawrence Stein, Associate Professor in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology. Dr. Stein is recognized as a leader by his peers by virtue of his long and successful career in academia and teaching, and for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of radiology as a specialty.

Dr. Stein was born and raised in Montreal and attended McGill for a Bachelor of Science degree prior to completing his medical training as part of the McGill Class of 1968. He completed his residency at the Royal Victoria Hospital in 1973, followed by a fellowship at the University of California. After his fellowship, Dr. Stein returned to Montreal, McGill and the Royal Vic, where he has been a committed member of the imaging department for over 40 years.

During his career, Dr. Stein has published many peer-reviewed papers, been involved in a large number of research projects and given over two hundred invited lectures, a testimony to his talents as an outstanding educator. “He is a tireless and enthusiastic teacher who has influenced countless students and residents,” read the CAR citation. “Many medical students have entered into careers as radiologists after working with him on elective and being drawn into the profession by his encouragement and enthusiasm. A statesman in all respects, Dr. Stein has left a positive mark on everyone who has been fortunate enough to interact with him over the years.”

“It has been one of the great joys of my life that I have been able to practice in a profession that I love,” says Dr. Stein. “I have enjoyed every aspect of the practice of Radiology – the clinical, the academics and the administrative. What I loved the most was to be able to teach and guide the young physicians that will follow us in this field. McGill Radiology has always been a strong component of the CAR and has allowed me to share my enthusiasm with its students.”

The CAR citation praised Dr. Stein as “a model of professionalism and compassion that his colleagues and peers strive to emulate. His kindness, patience and clinical skills have made a lasting and unique impact on countless members of the Montreal community that he has helped over the years. Dr. Stein has been a tireless ambassador and champion of radiology. He constantly seeks to educate and collaborate with other clinical services, showing them the true value that radiology can bring to patient care. He has been a member of many hospital committees and boards of directors at McGill, always striving to provide the best in patient care, cutting-edge research, and a world class teaching institution.”

Dr. Stein’s career-long association with CAR culminated in a term as President from 2003-2005.

“To be recognized by my peers with the CAR Gold Medal is the icing on the cake,” says Dr. Stein. “I am truly grateful for this honour and I thank them all so much for recognizing me in this way. The friendships, both personal and professional that I have made through the CAR are priceless.”

Share this article







Category: Profile

Tag: Canadian Association of Radiologists, Lawrence Stein