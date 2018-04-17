Browse > Home News / Balfour Mount inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame

Balfour Mount inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame

By McGill Reporter Staff

Dr. Balfour Mount, Eric M. Flanders Emeritus Professor of Palliative Care, was among the six renowned medical pioneers recognized as the 2018 Canadian Medical Hall of Fame inductees during a special ceremony, hosted in partnership with the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University on Thursday, April 12.

Other inductees included Dr. Philip B. Berger, Dr. B. Brett Finlay, Dr. Vladimir Hachinski, Dr. Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg and the late Dr. Emily Stowe.

Canadian Medical Hall of Fame (CMHF) Inductees are individuals whose contributions have led to extraordinary improvements in human health. Their work may be a single outstanding contribution or a career of notable achievements. As trailblazers in their respective fields, these experts underpin Canada’s role as a world-class leader in medicine and health sciences.

Defining health care as “a relational process involving movement towards an experience of integrity and wholeness,” Dr. Mount has worked to ensure compassion has kept pace with power in our treatment of life-limiting and life-ending illnesses and disease. Credited with coining the term “palliative care,” Dr. Mount recognized the need for humane and compassionate ‘whole-person’ care to alleviate suffering and enhance dignity for terminally ill patients and their families.

A 1973 research study of patients with life-limiting illnesses at McGill’s Royal Victoria Hospital piqued Dr. Mount’s interest in the needs of the terminally ill and their families. He travelled to the United Kingdom to learn firsthand about the hospice movement and eventually persuaded the leadership of the Royal Victoria Hospital to open the first comprehensive Palliative Care Service in 1975, and began the McGill Programs in Whole Person Care in 1997.

Dr. Mount is generally recognized as having achieved integration of palliative care as integral to effective and humane health care. Future generations of patients and their families will experience dignity and compassion facing some of their greatest challenges because of his vision.

The Canadian Medical Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these six individuals as honoured members,” says Dr. Bryce Taylor, national chair of the CMHF. “Their passion and visionary leadership has improved health in this country, with global impact. Each of these exceptional people has earned their place alongside the current 125 Laureates of the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame.”

