Browse > Home Blog / A celebration of the life of Abby Lippman

A celebration of the life of Abby Lippman

An event celebrating the life of Abby Lippman who passed away last December, will be held on April 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Concordia University Conference Centre (Room MB-9CD) 9th floor of the John Molson Building (1450 Guy Street).

If you would like to attend please RSVP to Geneviève Rail at gen.rail@concordia.ca. For those who can’t make it, it will be broadcast online.

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: Abby Lippman