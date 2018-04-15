Browse > Home Athletics / Bball’s Kiss-Rusk and Ogundokun named athletes of the year

By Earl Zukerman

Basketball players Alex Kiss-Rusk of Beaconsfield, Que., and Dele Ogundokun of Hamilton, Ont., were named female and male athletes of the year, respectively, at the 41st annual McGill varsity sports awards gala, held on April 7, at La Plaza in the EVO Montreal student residence on Sherbrooke Street.

Kiss-Rusk and Ogundokun, both fifth-year seniors, received the Gladys Bean and Stuart Forbes trophies, respectively, as the student-athletes who brought most credit to the University by reason of their athletic achievements. It marked the first time in school history that basketball players had swept the top honour.

Other major awards went to hockey team captain Nathan Chiarlitti, a defenceman from Maple, Ont., and volleyball captain Myriam Robitaille of Terrebonne, Que., who took home the Richard Pound and Muriel Roscoe trophies, respectively, awarded to the graduating male and female athletes for proficiency and leadership in athletics over their university careers.

The hockey-playing brother act of Etienne Boutet (currently with the Habs AHL farm team in Laval) and Jasmin Boutet, a sophomore from Quebec City, shared the Dr. Mac Teskey Trophy, presented for overcoming significant adversity to serve as an inspiration to others. The siblings learned of the tragic death of their father, Dr. Sylvain Boutet, just hours before they were to suit up for a game against Quinnipiac University in Camden, N.H., on Oct. 1, 2016. He had collapsed of an apparent heart attack, while mountain-biking in Stoneham, near the family home in St. Nicolas, Que.

Volleyball’s Elisabeth Perrault of Laval, Que., a finance and accounting major with a 3.67 grade-point average, was awarded the Uldis Auders Memorial Trophy as the top sophomore, in any sport, who best combines academic excellence with athletic prowess.

Basketball guard Charlotte Clayton of Newmarket, Ont., and football running back Daniel Adesegun of Calgary, Alta., were named as the McGill rookies of the year.

The men’s hockey squad received the Martlet Foundation Trophy as the varsity team of the year for the first time since 2012. They finished with a 34-10 record overall, capturing the Queen’s Cup as champions of the OUA conference.

The baseball Redmen took home the Harry Griffiths Trophy, awarded to the top team in a sport outside the jurisdiction of U SPORTS. They posted a 36-5-1 record overall, including a perfect 16-0 mark in regular season play, to capture their fourth consecutive Canadian Collegiate Baseball Association national championship,

The Teddy Award, which recognizes outstanding volunteer work within McGill Athletics & Recreation, went to 83-year-old Earl Hawke, who is retiring after 21 years of sharpening skates, handing equipment and doing laundry for the hockey Redmen.

Tribute was also paid to McGill’s six all-Canadians, 70 conference all-stars, seven division titles and two national championships won during the 2017-18 intercollegiate season. Banners were captured by both basketball teams (RSEQ), the hockey Redmen (OUA), the lacrosse Redmen (CUFLA East), the men’s swim team (RSEQ), the baseball Redmen (CCBA North) and the women’s lumberjack team (CILA). Both baseball and the lumberjacks captured national championships.

Ogundokun, 23, has won McGill male athlete of the year honours for the second straight season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard is a five-time all-star and a two-time All-Canadian second-team honouree who has won back-to-back league MVP awards. A fifth-year management senior, majoring in accounting, Ogundokun ranked fourth among Quebec league leaders in points, sixth in rebounds, second in steals and eighth in assists per game. A steady two-way player, he was twice named as the Quebec league’s defensive player of the year,

Kiss-Rusk, a fifth-year senior in social work who hails from Beaconsfield, Que., led the basketball Martlets to the RSEQ conference title. She was third in the conference scoring race and led in rebounding, earning league MVP honours and meriting first-team All-Canadian status. She also played for Canada at tournaments in China and Japan, as well as the World Francophone Games in Abidjan (on the Ivory Coast of West Africa), the World University Games in Taipei and the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

