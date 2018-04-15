McGill researchers to get $2.2M in CFI funding

Eleven McGill researchers have received grants totalling $2.2 million from the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s (CFI) John R. Evans Leaders Fund (JELF). The announcement was made on April 11 by Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan at the University of Victoria in Victoria, BC. The McGill recipients will receive matching funds from the Quebec government.

JELF is designed to help institutions attract and retain exceptional researchers by providing them with the foundational research infrastructure to undertake leading-edge research and become leaders in their field. JELF funding allows internationally competitive institutions to maintain a high level of research excellence and innovation in technology. The fund also creates the opportunity for institutions to build competitive support packages for their researchers in need of operating and maintenance costs.

The McGill researchers will receive funding for work in fields including biology, engineering, physiology, animal science, and parasitology.

“I would like to thank the CFI and the government of Quebec for this significant investment in McGill’s innovation and research excellence,” said Martha Crago, McGill’s Vice-Principal of Research and Innovation. “Thanks to their continued support, McGill researchers will have the tools to launch ambitious research programs that can lead to important benefits for society.”

McGill’s JELF recipients are:

