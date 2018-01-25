Browse > Home Blog / Wood chips will fly at annual Mac Campus Woodsmen event

Wood chips will fly at annual Mac Campus Woodsmen event

Lumberjacks and Jills from six Canadian, and one American, universities and colleges will show off their skills at the 58th annual Intercollegiate Woodsmen Competition, Saturday Jan. 27, at McGill’s Macdonald Campus in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. Events run between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Over 130 competitors will vie for individual, doubles and team honours in traditional woodsmen events that include axe throwing, log rolling, pole climbing, water boil, snowshoe race and more. The events are a showcase of Canada’s rich history in forestry as celebrated by a whole new generation of lumberjacks. A great outdoors event for the whole family, admission is free with plenty of parking available.

Where: Macdonald Campus, Watson Field (21,111 Lakeshore Road, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue).

Competing Teams: Dalhousie, Fleming College, UNB, Macdonald College, Algonquin College, Dartmouth College, Maritime College of Forest Technology (each team consists of six competitors, plus one alternate).

Visit the Canadian Intercollegiate Lumberjacking Association for information on the events, rules, etc.

