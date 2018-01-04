Browse > Home Blog / The problem of hockey in Quebec history

The problem of hockey in Quebec history

Hockey has long been a popular pastime and a national obsession in Quebec. As part of his book launch, Canadian sport historian Andrew Holman examines how deeply this sport, born in Montreal in 1875, has been embedded in and shaped by the politics of identity and national affirmation in Quebec. The event will take place on Jan. 11, 4 p.m. in the Room 304, Currie Gymnasium (475 Ave. Des Pins West). This event is free and open to the public but RSVPs by email (misc.iecm@mcgill.ca) are encouraged.

