Security Services self-defence course for women

Sign up now for R.A.D., a self-defence course taught by McGill Security Services. The one-and-a-half day training course is offered to all female students, faculty and staff at a cost of only $20. There will be two courses taught downtown this semester, so sign up now to secure your place. The first course will take place on Friday, Jan 26 (3 – 5 p.m.) and Saturday, Jan. 27 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).The second course will take place on Friday, Feb 2 (3 – 5 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 3 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Once you have signed up you will receive more information on course time and location. Get more information and register online.

