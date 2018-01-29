Desautels MBA program ranked first in Canada

By McGill Reporter Staff

Not even a month into 2018, and it is already shaping up to be a great year for the Desautels Faculty of Management. Earlier today, the 2018 Financial Times Global MBA Rankings was issued and the Desautels program was named the top MBA program in Canada.

Desautels was one of only three Canadian schools to make the Top 100 list, jumping from 85th in the world last year to 78th this year. The other two Canadian programs included on the list were University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Business (86th) and Western University’s Richard Ivey School of Business (90th).

“These results reflect some of the changes and investments we have made in our MBA in recent years, including the expansion of our professoriate, enhancement of our admissions criteria, improvement in career services, and increase in MBA student awards,” said Isabelle Bajeux, Dean, Desautels Faculty of Management. “This success is owed to the collective efforts of all members of the Desautels family, for which I am very grateful.”

And, the Dean also pointed out, with the brand-new Donald E. Armstrong Building now open for MBA students, the Faculty is poised to make “huge strides forward in 2018.”

Every year, the Financial Times ranks the world’s best 100 MBA programs using multiple criteria. The MBA Class of 2014 was surveyed for this ranking. Read more about the methodology.

Desautels MBA received high marks in a variety of categories. The program was first (or tied for first) in Canada in the following categories:

Salary Percentage Increase

Career Progress

Aims Achieved

Percentage of Female Faculty

Percentage of International Board Members

Desautels was tops in North America in the following categories:

Percentage of Female Students

Percentage of International Faculty

Percentage of International Students

International Mobility (17th Globally) and

International Course Experience (14th Globally)

Founded in 1906, the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University is ranked as one of the world’s top international business schools by BusinessWeek, Canadian Business, Forbes and The Economist.

Desautels houses numerous research centres and academic programs at the undergraduate, masters, executive, and PhD levels. The curriculum is built on an integrated, interdisciplinary model that combines research, practice and teaching.

Read the complete 2018 Financial Times Global MBA Rankings.

Visit the new Desautels blog which show cases the Faculty’s MBA students.

