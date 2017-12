Browse > Home architecture / The Allan Memorial Institute

The Allan Memorial Institute

The Allan Memorial Institute (1025 Pine Ave W)

In 1863, Sir Hugh Allan, the Scottish founder and president of the Allan Lines Shipping Company, commissioned Victor Roy and John Hopkins to construct a house that reflected his wealth and power. This Italianate, villa-style mansion was named Ravenscrag after a Scottish castle and was located at the top of McTavish Street with an imposing view over the entire city.

Category: architecture