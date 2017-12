Browse > Home architecture / Strathcona Music Building

Strathcona Music Building

Strathcona Music Building (555 Sherbrooke Street West)

In 1971, the Hurlbatt and Reynolds Wings of Royal Victoria College were given to Faculty of Music. Renamed the Strathcona Music Building, it is now home to the Schulich School of Music and to Pollack Hall, one of the busiest cultural venues in the city. A large statue of Queen Victoria still reigns over its front steps.

Share this article







Category: architecture