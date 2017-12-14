Davis House

Davis House (3654 promenade Sir William Osler)

In 1909, James T. Davis, a Square Mile entrepreneur, commissioned the renowned Canadian architects Edward and William Maxwell to design a mansion suitable for a man of his stature. The result was an Elizabethan Tudor style edifice of red brick on Drummond Street. This building, which features Dutch dormer windows, high gables, and steep roofs, has many interesting features, including a dining room that is a replica of a room in the Vatican, an Italian Renaissance style library, and its own chapel on the second floor.

Category: architecture