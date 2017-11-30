Browse > Home Blog / What will you read over the holidays?

What will you read over the holidays?

Although the temperate fall makes it hard to believe, the holiday season is almost upon us. For the fifth straight year, the Reporter is asking members of the McGill community what books they plan to read during their downtime this year. Not surprisingly, theses communal lists have been long, eclectic and fascinating. In keeping with tradition, we’re asking McGill students, staff, faculty, friends and alumni to tell us what they plan on reading during the break.

Send your personal choices (along with your name, job title and brief reason why you’ve chosen your particular books) to neale.mcdevitt@mcgill.ca.

Revisit the lists from previous years; 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013.

