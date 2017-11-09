Browse > Home / Blog / Shop ‘til you drop – all for a good cause!

Posted on Wednesday, November 8, 2017

As part of the McGill Centraide Campaign, a series of fundraising sales will take place across campus in the coming days and weeks. Get an early jump on your holiday shopping and help support Centraide. Sales include:

  • Nov. 9 – 10: James Building ‘Garage’ Sale, 5th floor, James Building.
  • Nov. 11: Inaugural McGill Centraide Yard Sale, Curry Gymnasiums, from 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 24: Faculty of Edication’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop, Education Bldg. Library, 1st floor (3700 McTavish St.) 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 pm.

Visit the McGill Centraide Facebook page for more information on the sales, including lists of items that will be on sale, and for other upcoming Centraide events on campus.

 

 

