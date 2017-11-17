Browse > Home Blog / Self-management support for men with chronic pain

Self-management support for men with chronic pain

Homebase, a Movember Foundation-funded initiative led by Dr. Richard Hovey (Associate Professor, Division of Oral Health and Society, Faculty of Dentistry), is hosting a public forum with Paul Galdas, PhD, RN, from the University of York, on Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. Room 102 of the Faculty of Dentistry (2001 McGill College). Galdas will explore how self-management support can be made more accessible and acceptable for men and adolescents living with chronic pain. The event will also feature ambassadors from the Homebase program for a discussion about men overcoming isolation and thriving through chronic pain. The event is free and open to the public but spaces are limited and an RSVP is required. Register info@homebasecommunity.com

Public Forum: How can self-management support be made more accessible and acceptable for men and adolescents living with chronic pain?

Speaker:

Paul Galdas, Ph.D, RN.

Department of Health Sciences

University of York

Host and Moderator:

Richard Hovey, Ph.D. Project Lead and PI. Associate Professor, Division of Oral Health and Society, Faculty of Dentistry, McGill University

Abstract

In order to ensure that health services remain sustainable in the future whilst still delivering positive patient outcomes, empowering and supporting the increasing number of people living with long term conditions to develop their knowledge, skills and confidence to ‘self-manage’ their own health has become a key strategy. A wide range of self-management support programmes and initiatives have been developed to achieve this goal, but we know that the goals of self-management support interventions do not always easily map onto the goals and priorities of patients. In particular, men are considerably under-represented in self-management support programmes despite their increased likelihood of developing the more common and disabling long term conditions such as chronic pulmonary disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

About Paul Galdas, Ph.D, RN.

Paul is a Reader in Nursing (Assoc. Professor) in the Department of Health Sciences, University of York, UK. His PhD, examining the influence of masculinity on men’s help-seeking behaviour for cardiac chest pain, was awarded in 2006 from the University of Leeds (UK). Since this time he has developed a programme of research investigating men’s help-seeking and engagement with health services in a variety of issues including coronary heart disease, depression, perinatal mental health and chronic illness, and has published widely on these topics. His current research focuses on identifying ways to integrate understandings of masculinity into the design and delivery of health services in order to make them more effective, accessible and acceptable to men.

Paul is a registered nurse with a clinical background in medical and cardiology nursing, and held academic positions at the University of British Columbia, University of Sheffield, and Sheffield Hallam University before joining the University of York in 2011.

