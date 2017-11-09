Browse > Home Blog / Canadian Brass to play Pollack hall

Canadian Brass to play Pollack hall

Named “one of the most popular brass ensembles in the world” by the Washington Post, the Canadian Brass has had a long and rich history since the 1970s. Their discography of over 130 albums from every imaginable genre has reached a global success, and they frequently perform in sold out venues thanks to their fun and quirky performances for diverse audiences. As a part of Brass Days, don’t miss this opportunity to see the Canadian Brass perform at the Schulich School of Music on Nov. 14, in Pollack Hall. Get more information and get your tickets online.

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: Brass Days, Canadian Brass