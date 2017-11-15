Important safety reminders

Did you know that if you need to call 911 for an emergency, calling from a McGill landline allows McGill Security Services to automatically be notified and monitor the call? This allows Security to dispatch a patroller to escort emergency services to your exact location. Did you know that if you call 911 from a cellphone you should also call McGill Security? Do you know:

Please take a few minutes to visit McGill’s Campus Public Safety webpage and review the procedures for emergencies you may face on campus. Knowing what to do in an emergency could help keep you – and others – safe.

Category: Blog