Dec. 10: Principal’s Holiday Skating Party

Principal Suzanne Fortier invites members of the McGill community and their families to the Annual Holiday Skating Party on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the McConnell Winter Arena. On top of lots of skating, there will be music, hot dogs, snacks, hot and cold beverages. Admission is a non-perishable food donation to the Yellow Door’s Food for Thought program, which provides food pantries to McGill students in financial difficulty. Free parking will be available via the student residences entrance at the top of University Street.

RSVP to Athletics and Recreation at extension 0273 or the Welcome Centre at extension 6555 by Monday, Dec. 4.

Share this article







Category: Blog