Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations: The contribution of the private sector

On January 1, 2016, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — adopted by world leaders in September 2015 at an historic UN Summit — officially came into force. Over the next fifteen years, with these new Goals that universally apply to all, countries will mobilize efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change. The SDGs build on the success of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). They call for action by all countries, poor, rich and middle-income to promote prosperity while protecting the planet.

A panel of experts, including Phil Oxhorn, McGill’s Associate Provost (International), will examine the contribution of the private sector in regards to the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Moyse Hall, Arts Building, (853 Sherbrooke West). Free admission – seating is limited – Register online.

