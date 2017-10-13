McGill tops Maclean’s rankings for 13th straight year

By McGill Reporter Staff

For the 13th year in a row, Maclean’s magazine has ranked McGill as the top university in Canada among institutions in the medical-doctoral category.

Citing McGill’s long history of cutting-edge research, the magazine noted that that tradition continues today in, among other fields, green chemistry, food science, computer science, artificial intelligence, HIV and neuroscience. Also highlighted were the University’s strength in supporting graduate students; its internationally diverse student body; and its prime location in Montreal, ranked as the world’s best city for students by Quacquarelli Symonds earlier this year.

McGill maintained the top spot despite having a per-student operating budget in the bottom 25 per cent of the 49 universities included in the Maclean’s rankings.

Criteria in which McGill did particularly well include devoting a high percentage of its operating expenditures to scholarships and bursaries and having the highest percentage of students who have won national awards among the universities in the rankings. The University’s professors also distinguished themselves in their accomplishments in winning national awards.

As in recent years, the McGill Library system was lauded for its stellar performance. McGill was first in the nation in library acquisitions, which measures the proportion of the library budget that is allocated to updating the university’s collection.

“We are delighted to see McGill recognized once again as Canada’s leading university according to the Maclean’s yardstick. All members of our McGill community can take pride in this accomplishment,” Principal Suzanne Fortier said. “I salute our alumni for the solid foundation of excellence they have built in our great university and congratulate all the students, professors and staff for their commitment to the values of McGill.”

Read the full Maclean’s report

Share this article







Category: Headline News

Tag: Maclean's rankings, medical-doctoral