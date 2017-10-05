McGill Law ranked 13th worldwide

McGill’s Faculty of Law has been ranked among the world’s top universities to study law by the Times Higher Education (THE). A ranking by subject released on Oct. 4, declared McGill the 13th best school to study law worldwide.

This year marks the first time Law has been included as a subject in the THE rankings. Scores were calculated using the 13 performance indicators as their World University Rankings, which fall under five categories: teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income.

“I’m thrilled, but not surprised, to see our faculty recognized as one of the world’s top places to study law, as teaching and research at McGill Law have long embodied world-class excellence,” said Dean Robert Leckey. “In the second year of our renewed BCL/LLB program, it’s a welcome testament to our tradition of innovation.”

Category: Headline News

Tag: Times Higher Education