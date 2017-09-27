Browse > Home Blog / World’s largest Fair Trade Bake Sale

World’s largest Fair Trade Bake Sale

Sweet deal: Satisfy your sweet tooth while supporting fair trade farmers. McGill is joining forces with other Canadian campuses on Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help demand a fair deal for disadvantaged farming communities by holding a Fair Trade Bake Sale. Proceeds will support flood relief projects at the Norandino coffee co-operative in Northern Peru, as well as Fairtrade education and outreach campaigns on Canadian university campuses. Visit the events page for more information.

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: Fair Trade, World's largest Fair Trade Bake Sale