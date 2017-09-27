Browse > Home Blog / But where can I park my bike?

But where can I park my bike?

Recent and current construction projects have led to a reconfiguration of the bicycle rack locations on the downtown campus. To find the most convenient location for you, please visit the updated map.

You should not lock your bike around a tree or outdoor furniture as it can damage them, or around construction fences, as these often need to be moved. Also make sure to never block access ramps for the mobility impaired or emergency exits. Security Services may remove bicycles parked in those locations. For increased protection against theft, it is recommended that you use U-shaped locks.

