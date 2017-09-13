Sept. 16: Eleanor Stubley memorial

The Schulich School of Music will host a memorial for Professor Eleanor Stubley, on Sept. 16, at 4:30 in Pollack Hall of the Strathcona Music Building (555 Sherbrooke Street West).

An invitation has also been extended to anyone who would like to sing in two choral works during the event, led by Professor Jean-Sébastien Vallée.

Rehearsal: Saturday, September 16, 2:30 p.m. in Pollack Hall

in Pollack Hall Repertoire: Howard Goodall’s Lacrimosa (from Eternal Light) and Vivaldi’s Et in terra pax (from Gloria)

Scores will be available at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 , in the East Lounge of Pollack Hall. PDFs can be emailed ahead of time if requested

, in the East Lounge of Pollack Hall. PDFs can be emailed ahead of time if requested Singers will be asked to sit on stage during the Memorial Event. No official dress code is required.

Please confirm your participation by email at development.music@mcgill.ca before Wednesday Sept. 13.

More information

