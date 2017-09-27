Browse > Home Blog / Oct. 4: Centraide campaign kicks off

Oct. 4: Centraide campaign kicks off

Please save Wednesday, Oct. 4, for this year’s Centraide March of the Umbrellas. Centraide details can be found online. and the event’s schedule is as follows:

11:30 a.m.: Participants gather on McGill College between Sainte-Catherine and Sherbrooke.

March starts toward the Quartier des spectacles. 12:45 p.m.: Gathering at the Place des Festivals where personalities from Cogeco Media will host the closing event. Food trucks will also be on site to provide all kinds of tasty fare.

The McGill Centraide Crew will meet on the stairs in front of the Arts Building at 11:30 and walk down to McGill College at 11:45. If you don’t have an umbrella, we will have some available as loaners. Just don’t forget to bring them back!

Please share this information with your friends and colleagues since the bigger the crowd, the more fun we have.

