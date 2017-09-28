MERS shines spotlight on graduate engineering research

More than 40 graduate students from the Faculty of Engineering presented their research results via poster presentations at the fifth annual McGill Engineering Research Showcase (MERS) held by the Faculty of Engineering on Monday, Sep. 25.

MERS is a showcase and celebration of graduate student research in the Faculty of Engineering that also provides a forum for industry to connect with McGill’s graduate students and faculty. Attendees from industry and McGill faculty, students and alumni were also able to learn more about the innovative research taking place in the areas of Advanced Materials & Nanotechnology, Aerospace Engineering, Bioengineering, Information & Communications Technology, and Sustainability in Engineering and Design.

Several students won the best poster prize in each strategic research area:

Advanced Materials & Nanotechnology – Sean Bolduc and Adam Smith for “Composite Recycling Innovations,” Department of Mechanical Engineering. Supervisors: Professors Larry Lessard and Pascal Hubert

Aerospace Engineering (sponsored by the McGill Institute for Aerospace Engineering) – a tie, both from the Department of Mechanical Engineering – Linus Lehnert for “Advanced Design and Manufacturing Technologies for Complex Composite Parts,” co- authors: Derek Harvey and Louis Grou. Supervisor: Professor Pascal Hubert; and Charles Cossette for “Payload Recovery from High Altitude using Autonomously Guided Parafoil.” Supervisor: Professor James Forbes

Bioengineering – Zinan He for “Extents, Locations and Geometrical Configurations of Calcification in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm,” Department of Mechanical Engineering. Supervisor: Professor Rosaire Mongrain

Information & Communications Technology– Rafezi Hamed for “Tricone Drill Bit Condition Monitoring,” Department of Mining and Materials Engineering. Supervisor: Professor Ferri Hassani

Sustainability in Engineering & Design (sponsored by the Trottier Institute for Sustainability in Engineering and Design – Laura Hernandez for “Are There Nanoplastics in Your Personal Care Products?” Department of Chemical Engineering. Supervisor: Professor Nathalie Tufenkji

Share this article







Category: Around Campus

Tag: McGill Engineering Research Showcase