Browse > Home Blog / Is Artificial Intelligence coming for your job?

Is Artificial Intelligence coming for your job?

The introduction of new technologies has disrupted and transformed job markets for centuries, most notably during the industrial revolution. Today artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous technology are changing most workplaces and shifting the ground beneath jobs that were once considered stable, with repercussions across all economic sectors. To provide insight into the world of deep learning, the Desautels Faculty of Management is delighted to welcome Yann LeCun, Director of AI at Facebook and Silver Professor and Founding Director of the Center for Data Science at NYU, for an Integrated Management Symposium. Professor LeCun will reflect with Prof. Matissa Hollister from the Organizational Behaviour Area at Desautels on the future of work and careers in the face of advancing technological capabilities.

Wednesday, Oct. 11; Centre Mont-Royal, Symposia Theatre (2200 Rue Mansfield). The event is free and open to the public, however seating is limited and registration is required.

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: AI, artificial intelligence