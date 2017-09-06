Browse > Home Blog / Input needed: possible reappointment of Deputy Provost (SLL)

The following is a message from Professor Christopher Manfredi, Provost and Vice-Principal (Academic) of McGill University:

Dear members of the McGill community,

Professor Ollivier Dyens will end his first five-year term as Deputy Provost (Student Life and Learning) on July 31, 2018. In accordance with the University Statutes, an Advisory Committee to the Principal has been constituted with respect to his possible reappointment.

The composition of the Committee, which I chair, is as available at: https://mcgill.ca/secretariat/advisory/deputy-provost-student-life-and-learning-0

In order to assist in its deliberations, the Advisory Committee welcomes any written comments by members of the McGill community with respect to the possible reappointment Professor Dyens as Deputy Provost (Student Life and Learning). All comments will be treated in the strictest confidence by the Committee. Comments should be addressed to Professor Christopher Manfredi, Provost and Vice-Principal (Academic), c/o Secretary-General, University Secretariat, James Administration Building, 845 Sherbrooke Street West, Room 313, Montreal, QC H3A 2T5, or by e-mail to: advisories@mcgill.ca.

With best regards,

Professor Christopher Manfredi

Provost and Vice-Principal (Academic)

Chers membres de la communauté mcgilloise,



Le mandat actuel du Professeur Ollivier Dyens à titre de premier vice-principal exécutif adjoint (études et vie étudiante) expire le 31 juillet 2018. Conformément aux Statuts de l’Université, un comité consultatif a été mis sur pied pour le possible renouvellement de ce mandat.

La composition de ce comité, que je préside, est disponible au :https://mcgill.ca/secretariat/advisory/deputy-provost-student-life-and-learning-0

Afin de l’aider dans ses délibérations, le Comité consultatif accueille tout commentaire ou suggestion de la part de membres de la communauté de McGill concernant le possible renouvellement du mandat du Professeur Ollivier Dyens à titre du premier vice-principal exécutif adjoint (études et vie étudiante). Tous les commentaires et suggestions seront traités dans la plus stricte confidentialité par le Comité et doivent être adressés, par écrit, au professeur Christopher Manfredi, vice-principal exécutif et vice-principal aux études, a/s de la Secrétaire générale, Secrétariat, Pavillon de l’administration James, 845, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, bureau 313, Montréal (Québec) H3A 0G4, ou par courriel à advisories@mcgill.ca.

Cordialement,

Professeur Christopher Manfredi, vice-principal exécutif et vice-principal aux études

