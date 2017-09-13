Browse > Home Blog / HVAC system renovations underway at Schulich Library

HVAC system renovations underway at Schulich Library

A major ventilation renovation project at the Schulich Library of Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, and Engineering (in the Macdonald-Stewart Library Building) is underway. Mechanical systems, including exhaust and ventilation, will be upgraded in order to bring systems up to modern standards and improve energy efficiency. Work will begin in Sept. 2017, and run through to April 2018. This project will affect all six floors within Schulich in phases beginning in the basement level moving upwards chronologically to floor six. Noise and vibrations will occur in affected areas. Get more details regarding timeline, scope of work, and impact on users.

