Desautels Faculty of Management signs onto UN’s PRME initiative

By McGill Reporter Staff

The Desautels Faculty of Management has become a member of the United Nations’ Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) initiative. The faculty joins leading business and management schools from across the globe in working towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The Principles for Responsible Management Education is the largest organized relationship between the United Nations and business schools, and is housed in the UN Global Compact Office. The mission of PRME is to transform management education, research and thought leadership globally by providing the Principles for Responsible Management Education framework, developing learning communities and promoting awareness about the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals

Desautels is committed to empowering students and university stakeholders to make leading contributions within the school, as well as in the wider community and business world, by considering the effects of business on people, society, culture and the environment. Over 40 Desautels faculty members conduct research in areas related to sustainability, corporate social responsibility, social innovation and social entrepreneurship. By signing on, Desautels takes on a further commitment to the advancement of sustainability, responsibility and ethics in its teaching, research and thought leadership.

“As a leading responsible-management research institution, we are a great fit for the PRME and are pleased to have joined this global community. Our outreach activities open up a world of opportunities for management students to become the responsible leaders we need for a sustainable future,” says Isabelle Bajeux, Dean of the Desautels Faculty of Management. “We are proud of our integrated-teaching culture, as well as our work in the business, environmental and social areas.”

In becoming a PRME signatory, Desautels aims to further:

Develop enhanced programming and tools to help students cultivate a personal sense of purpose and the ability to think critically about complex management challenges and design solutions;

Provide additional support and resources to faculty who are interested in integrating concepts of responsible management and sustainability within their course offerings;

Continue scaling the Managing for Sustainability programs at the undergraduate level while supporting students who wish to explore sustainability careers;

Enhance mechanisms for engaging students at all levels in research and knowledge development with partner organizations and business;

Improve communication and public awareness of Desautels’ contributions to responsible management;

Further engage the Faculty’s vast network of alumni to increase awareness of sustainability initiatives at Desautels, and encourage them to be involved.

Find out more about PRME.

