Browse > Home Blog / Charles Taylor on the challenge of regressive democracy

Charles Taylor on the challenge of regressive democracy

In the wake of the 2016 United States election, Professor Charles Taylor, winner of the 2016 Berggruen Prize and one of the most renowned political philosophers of our time, will deliver the 2017 Beatty Memorial Lecture: The Challenge of Regressive Democracy. Join Professor Taylor as he explores how the populist appeal can transform the politics of a society, and how defenders of democracy can restore faith in contemporary government. Salle Pollack Hall (555 Sherbrooke Street West); Thursday, Oct. 12; 5:30 p.m.; 100 of 600 tickets reserved for McGill students; cost: $5.

Buy tickets

Learn more

Share this article







Category: Blog