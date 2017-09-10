Chancellor Emerita Gretta Chambers, 1927-2017

By McGill Reporter Staff

McGill’s first female Chancellor, Gretta Chambers, who served in that role from 1991 to 1999, died Saturday, September 9, at St. Mary’s Hospital, at age 90.

A graduate of McGill in 1947, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Chambers was a well-known observer and commentator on the Quebec political scene and a fervent supporter of McGill over many decades.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our Chancellor Emerita, Gretta Chambers,” Principal and Vice-Chancellor Suzanne Fortier said in a statement on Saturday. “On behalf of the McGill University community, I extend my condolences to her family and pay homage to the many ways she supported McGill throughout her life. She has made an immense contribution to our university and to the society in which she lived.”

Chambers, who continued to attend Convocation ceremonies up until this spring, had also served on McGill’s Board of Governors from 1978 to 1988. She was named an Officer of the Ordre National du Québec in 1993 and, in 1994, a Member of the Order of Canada, in which she was promoted in 2000 to the highest order, Companion.

“It was always a special joy to recognize her at our Convocation ceremonies, which she attended loyally to celebrate the accomplishments of our students,” Principal Fortier said. “As a journalist and political commentator, and as a significant figure in the life of her community and her institution, Gretta brought insight, wit and wisdom to the various roles she played. We will deeply miss her presence on campus but she will forever remain in our hearts.”

CBC News reported Saturday night that Chambers had suffered a fall recently and, when taken to hospital as a result, medical staff discovered other underlying medical issues, which were brought to the attention of her family.

Chambers’s brother, Charles Taylor, is a world-renowned philosopher and professor emeritus at McGill.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard was among the first of many to pay tribute to Chambers’s important contributions to Quebec over the years.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Gretta Chambers. She was a great Quebecer. My sympathies to her family and friends,” he said in a message on Twitter Saturday night.

Chambers, while serving as the University’s Chancellor, also chaired a provincial task force on English education, during a period when the province’s anglophone community was feeling increasingly isolated.

She also served as Chair of the board of directors of the McGill University Research Institute and the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Chambers was also a journalist who contributed to CBC Newsworld and hosted the CBC Radio show The Province in Print for 14 years.

She wrote an opinion column for the Montreal Gazette from 1977 until 2002.

Chambers was predeceased by her husband, Egan Chambers, a Conservative MP, who died in 1994.

“She was active in trying to help find a reasonable balance between the needs to protect the French language and the preservation of the English speaking community of Quebec and she undertook a serious study on the issue of access to English schools,” former McGill Vice-Principal Michael Goldbloom, and current co-chair for the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, told CTV News. “She and her husband Egan used to have the best Christmas parties in Montreal because they really did bring together people who didn’t naturally have an opportunity to come together and meet,” he said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

