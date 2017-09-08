Attention cyclists!

Want a specialist to assess the condition of your bike? Vélo-Québec, a non-profit organization that promotes cycling, will offer McGill cyclists a basic diagnosis of their bike, along with maintenance and safe cycling advice. The event, part of Safety Week, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the downtown lower campus (West sidewalk of main road, between the Roddick Gates and the Y intersection).Cyclists interested in getting their bike assessed must register online for a 15-minute appointment.

In addition, the Montreal police department will offer free bike engraving (same day, same location, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Engraving your bike helps your chances of getting it back if it is stolen since the number that is etched onto your bike is permanent and entered into a database that can be accessed by many police stations. The program also deters theft since it makes it more difficult for thieves to resell a stolen bike.

