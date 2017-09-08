Artists among us

What moves and inspires you about the city and country you call home? In honour of the 375th anniversary of Montreal, and the 150th anniversary of Canada, a special edition of the Artists Among Us art exposition and sale will take place on Nov. 1. Artists Among Us is a McGill event in which students, faculty, staff, alumni and retirees display and sell their artwork, reminding the campus community how many of our members have creative gifts.

Any member of the McGill community is invited to submit a digital copy of a sample of your work. Art works from any visual medium can be considered: textile art, sculpture, mosaics, photography, painting etc. Works of arts submitted should reflect the theme of celebrating some aspect of Canada and/or Montreal. Please email your interest, medium, sample of your work, and questions to Susan Molnar at susan.molnar@mcgill.ca by Sept 15.

Category: Blog