Real-life self-defense course for women

Sign up now for R.A.D., a self-defense course for women taught by certified instructors at McGill Security Services. The one-and-a-half-day training course is offered to all female students, faculty and staff at a cost of only $20. There will be two sessions taught at the downtown campus this semester, so sign up now to secure your place. The first course will take place on Friday, Sept. 29 (2:30 – 6 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 30 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.). The second course will take place on Friday Oct. 13 (2:30 – 6 p.m.) and Saturday Oct. 14 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Once you have signed up you will receive more information on course time and location. Get more information and register.

Share this article







Category: Blog

Tag: R.A.D., self-defense