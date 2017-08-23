Browse > Home Blog / Input needed on the possible reappointment of the VP (University Advancement)

Input needed on the possible reappointment of the VP (University Advancement)

The following is a message from Professor Suzanne Fortier, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of McGill University:

Dear members of the McGill community,

Mr. Marc Weinstein will end his current five-year term as Vice-Principal (University Advancement) on June 30, 2018. In accordance with the University Statutes, an Advisory Committee to the Principal has been constituted with respect to his possible reappointment.

The composition of the Committee, which I chair, is available online.

In order to assist in its deliberations, the Advisory Committee welcomes any written comments by members of the McGill community with respect to the possible reappointment of Mr. Marc Weinstein as Vice-Principal (University Advancement). All comments will be treated in the strictest of confidence by the Committee. Comments should be addressed to Professor Suzanne Fortier, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, c/o the Secretary-General, University Secretariat, James Administration Building, 845 Sherbrooke Street West, Room 313, Montreal, QC H3A 0G4, or by e-mail to: advisories@mcgill.ca.

With best regards,

Professor Suzanne Fortier

Principal and Vice-Chancellor

****

Chers membres de la communauté de McGill,

Le mandat actuel du Monsieur Marc Weinstein à titre de vice-principal (avancement universitaire) expire le 30 juin 2018. Conformément aux Statuts de l’Université, un comité consultatif a été mis sur pied pour le possible renouvellement de ce mandat.

La composition de ce comité, que je présidé, est disponible ici.

Afin de l’aider dans ses délibérations, le Comité consultatif accueille tout commentaire ou suggestion de la part de membres de la communauté de McGill concernant le possible renouvellement du mandat du Monsieur Marc Weinstein à titre de vice-principal (avancement universitaire). Tous les commentaires et suggestions seront traités dans la plus stricte confidentialité par le Comité et doivent être adressés, par écrit, à la professeure Suzanne Fortier, principale et vice-chancelière, à la Secrétaire générale, Secrétariat de l’Université, Pavillon de l’administration James, 845, rue Sherbrooke Ouest, bureau 313, Montréal (Québec) H3A 0G4, ou par courriel à advisories@mcgill.ca.

Cordialement,

Professeur Suzanne Fortier

Principale et vice-chancelière

Share this article







Category: Blog