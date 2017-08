Browse > Home Blog / International Congress on Whole Person Care

International Congress on Whole Person Care

This unique conference hosted by McGill’s Faculty of Medicine and Programs in Whole Person Care will change and reinvigorate your understanding and practice of health care, whether you are a physician, a nurse or other allied health professional, or whether you work in primary care or in a quaternary health care centre.

Oct. 12 – 15, New Residence Hall (3625 Parc Avenue). Get more information and register online.

Share this article







Category: Blog