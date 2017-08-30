Browse > Home Blog / Get funding for your sustainability project

Get funding for your sustainability project

Have an idea that could impact sustainability at McGill? Make it happen this year by applying to the Sustainability Projects Fund (SPF), a seed fund for projects that contribute to a culture of sustainability on McGill’s campuses! For projects over $5,000, submit your initial documents by Monday, Sept. 11 and the SPF staff team will help you refine your idea. Applications for projects under $5,000 are accepted on a rolling basis. Learn more and apply online.

