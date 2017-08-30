Get funding for your sustainability project
Have an idea that could impact sustainability at McGill? Make it happen this year by applying to the Sustainability Projects Fund (SPF), a seed fund for projects that contribute to a culture of sustainability on McGill’s campuses! For projects over $5,000, submit your initial documents by Monday, Sept. 11 and the SPF staff team will help you refine your idea. Applications for projects under $5,000 are accepted on a rolling basis. Learn more and apply online.
