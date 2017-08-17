CFI invests $4.2 million to boost 23 McGill research projects
At Laurentian University today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, announced a total investment of $52 million from the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) John R. Evans Leaders Fund for 220 new infrastructure projects nationally. Among the 51 universities across the country with funded projects, McGill leads the pack with an impressive number — 23 projects totaling $4.2 million — in this latest round of the funding competition.
Designed to help universities attract and retain the very best researchers by ensuring they have access to state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, CFI’s John R. Evans Leaders Fund also offers institutions the opportunity to create competitive research support packages, coupled with direct research costs from partner organizations.
“These latest investments from the CFI create incredible momentum in McGill’s efforts to advance research in areas as diverse as international labour law, image-guided neurosurgery of the brain and spine and the study of the effects of climate change in high-latitude environments”, said Martha Crago, Vice-Principal, Research and Innovation. “Not only does CFI’s support help attract the best scientific minds to the University, it bolsters McGill’s ability to contribute to the economic and social development of Quebec and Canada.”
“Our scientists need the best tools and equipment for ground-breaking research and discovery and we are committed to ensuring they have them,” said the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science. “Their successes will lead to an improved economy and will fuel an active research community here in Canada and internationally.”
Among the recipients of CFI’s investment is Prof. Rosaire Mongrain of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The infrastructure provided by CFI funding will support Prof. Mongrain’s integrated research program aimed at designing novel implantable biotechnologies and next-generation implantable sensors. These therapeutic technologies will assist in restoring vascular function as well as in monitoring tissue stiffness that occurs with cancer, fibrosis and cardiovascular diseases.
Prof. Lisa Overholtzer of the Department of Anthropology also received a CFI investment today to develop a household archaeology laboratory at McGil. The laboratory will enable the training of highly qualified archaeology researchers and top graduate and postdoctoral students, and will support new research at the central Mexican site of Tlaxcallan.
A complete list of McGill-led CFI-funded projects:
Single-cell analysis of host factors involved in human papillomavirus genome replication
Jacques Archambault of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology is the Principal Investigator
CFI: $140,000; Total project cost: $350,000
MAPs and Microtubules
Susanne Bechstedt of the Department of Biology is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $140,000; Total project cost: $378,660
Legal Mapping Database of Transnational Uses of International Labour Law
Adelle Blackett of the Faculty of Law is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $72,600; Total project cost: $181,752
Nanoscale imaging platform for dynamic analysis of osmosensory transduction in living cells
Charles Bourque of the Faculty of Medicine is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $260,000; Total project cost: $650,000
Ba-ion extraction for a future double-beta decay experiment
Thomas Brunner of the Faculty of Physics is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $300,000; Total project cost: $750,000
Equipment for Neuro Imaging and Surgical Technologies (NIST) laboratory
Louis Collins of the Montreal Neurological Institute is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $183,432; Total project cost: $458,580
Merged infrastructure to study the multidimensional aspects of muscle fatigue
Julie Cote of the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $206,993; Total project cost: $517,482
Compound-specific isotope analyses for biogeochemistry and paleoclimatology
Peter Douglas of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $247,289; Total project cost: $618,223
Infrastructure for a Sustainable Plant Biosystems Laboratory
Valérie Gravel of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $105,791; Total project cost: $264,478
Innovative Functional Food Ingredients to Improve Canada’s Well Being and Health: Sustainable Enzymatic Processes
Salwa Karboune of the Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $339,944; Total project cost: $850,024
Translational Control: Understanding the Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Pain Hypersensitivity
Arkady Khoutorsky of the Alan Edwards Center for Research on Pain is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $166,000; Total project cost: $415,000
Center for fault friction analysis
James Kirkpatrick of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $98,276; Total project cost: $245,690
Opioid misuse and addiction among patients with chronic pain: From risk factors to treatment interventions
Marc O Martel of the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Medicine is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $40,000; Total project cost: $111,900
Robotics in Unstructured Environments
David Meger of the School of Computer Science is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $60,000; Total project cost: $150,312
Optical and Electrophysiological investigation of neuronal function
Austen Milnerwood of the Montreal Neurological Institute is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $140,000; Total project cost: $360,892
Soft Materials Processing and Testing Suite to Support the Development of Implantable Biotechnologies
Rosaire Mongrain of the Department of Mechanical Engineering is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $609,230; Total project cost: $1,523,598
Novel technologies for bedside assessment and interaction with unresponsive patients
Stefanie Blain-Moraes of the School of Physical and Occupational Therapy is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $96,470; Total project cost: $241,181
An inter-disciplinary laboratory examining the computations, psychology, and psychophysiology of human decision-making
Ross Otto of the Department of Psychology is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $46,410; Total project cost: $116,025
Household archaeology laboratory
Lisa Overholtzer of the Department of Anthropology is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $78,275; Total project cost: $195,688
Circuit mechanisms underling action selection
Tomoko Oyama of the Department of Biology is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $219,800; Total project cost: $219,800
Microbial Glycomics
Donald Sheppard of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $149,530; Total project cost: $373,827
Mass Spectrometry Studies of Biosynthesis and Protein-Protein Interactions
Christopher Thibodeaux of the Department of Chemistry is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $347,000; Total project cost: $867,500
Brain mechanisms of blood sodium detection in health and salt-sensitive hypertension
Masha Prager-Khoutorsky of the Department of Physiology is the Principal Investigator.
CFI: $147,200; Total project cost: $368,583
Category: Headline News
Tag: Adelle Blackett, Arkady Khoutorsky, Austen Milnerwood, Canada Foundation for Innovation, Charles Bourque, Christopher Thibodeaux, David Meger, Donald Sheppard, Jacques Archambault, James Kirkpatrick, John R. Evans Leaders Fund, Julie Coté, Lisa Overholtzer, Louis Collins, Marc O Martel, Masha Prager-Khoutorsky, Peter Douglas, Rosaire Mongrain, Ross Otto, Salwa Karboune, Stefanie Blain-Moraes, Susanne Bechstedt, Thomas Brunner, Tomoko Oyama, Valérie Gravel