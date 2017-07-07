Browse > Home Athletics / McGill lands international superstar to coach women’s rugby

By Earl Zukerman

Magali Harvey, a member of the Canadian national women’s rugby team for the past eight years, has been appointed head coach of the McGill women’s program. The 26-year-old native of Quebec City replaces Matthew Stephens, who stepped down recently after four years at the helm.

“I am very excited to be a part of the McGill team,” said Harvey, who was named player of the year in 2014 by the International Rugby Board and became a household name around the world after an 87-metre, highlight reel run for a try while playing for Canada in a World Cup victory over France.

“In the past, I’ve always acted as a guest coach due to my lack of availability, so this head coach position is a new and thrilling challenge that I look forward to undertake.”

Harvey earned a Level 2 coaching certification with the Waikato Rugby Union in New Zealand and has served as a guest coach at Collège André-Laurendeau, as well as with Rugby Quebec and Rugby Canada. As a player, she helped Canada win gold at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, in addition to a pair of silver medals at the 2014 World Cup championship tournament and the 2013 World Cup Sevens. She also collected a pair of bronze medals with the Canadian side at the 2012 and 2015 World Cup Sevens tourney.

A graduate of St. Patrick’s high school and CEGEP Champlain – St. Lawrence, both in Quebec City, Harvey studied business and marketing at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. She speaks French, English and Spanish.

“I will be continuing my journey with the national team and I hope my experience with them will help me bring new and innovative ideas to the Martlets,” said Harvey, who was just named to the Canadian squad for the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup to be held in Ireland next month.

The McGill Martlets, who have been based at the University’s Macdonald campus in Ste. Anne de Bellevue since 1998, will be moving their practice and game schedule to Percival Molson Stadium this fall. The Martlets will open regular season play on Sept. 4 when they host Concordia.

