Floor Fellows sign first collective agreement

By McGill Reporter Staff

On Monday, July 3, McGill’s Floor Fellows, represented by the Association of McGill University Support Employees (AMUSE) / Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), signed their first ever collective agreement with the University. AMUSE (Floor Fellows) represents approximately 75 employees on both the Downtown and Macdonald campuses.

Union members voted to ratify the agreement in June, and the signing follows more than two years of negotiations. The Union and McGill’s management team look forward to working together on the implementation of this agreement, which will be in effect until July 3, 2020.

