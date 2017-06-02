Browse > Home Blog / Spring 2017 Convocation in pictures

Though oft-repeated over the course of McGill’s long history, the iconic scenes of Convocation never grow old. Smiling students filing from Redpath Hall to the tent; a solemn bagpiper leading the platform party down from the Arts Building; proud parents beaming as their child crosses the stage to receive their degree… This year’s Convocation photo gallery has captured some of the pride and joy. Feel free to submit your shots to our gallery by sending them to neale.mcdevitt@mcgill.ca.

