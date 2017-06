Browse > Home Blog / Last chance to get local veggies!

Last chance to get local veggies!

The McGill Farmers’ Market is offering weekly and bi-weekly Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) baskets from three local farms this summer. Baskets begin in one week, but we still have some baskets remaining! Vegetable basket pick-up will occur each Thursday from 3-6 p.m. on McTavish Street. Sign up for a basket online.

