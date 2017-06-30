Browse > Home Blog / What’s on your reading summer list?

What’s on your reading summer list?

We already know that McGillians read a lot. Papers, studies, textbooks, reports… But when time permits, what do they read for fun? The Reporter’s annual call for winter holiday reading lists has always elicited a great response from the University community and, for the first time, we want to find out what people will be reading as they lounge around on beaches, boats and picnic blankets. Please send your lists (and a word or two about each book) to neale.mcdevitt@mcgill.ca.

Happy reading!

Share this article







Category: Blog